Reading weather HQ clears planning

Artist's impression of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts

Mace, as main contractor, is now expected to start construction of the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) towards the end of this year after Wokingham Borough Council planning committee approved the development.

Mace is working alongside engineers AtkinsRéalis for the Government Property Agency. Completion is expected in autumn 2026.

The new ECMWF headquarters will accommodate up to 300 scientists and staff to support work on all aspects of weather prediction systems, forecast production and research into climate change.

With the University's Department of Meteorology, and parts of the UK Met Office, NERC National Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and NERC National Centre for Earth Observation all currently located within the university, the addition of the new ECMWF HQ will mean Reading will house one of the largest clusters of weather and climate research and operational forecasting facilities in the world.

The project is funded through the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology and is designed to net zero carbon standards.

