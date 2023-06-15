Readypower enters suction market

Readypower said that it has taken over Force One because the demand for excavation around buried services was increasing and it wants capitalise on the growing opportunities.

Under the ownership of founders Patrick and Marnie Burke, March-based Force One’s sales grew 26% in 2022 to £8.6m, with a gross margin of 64%.

Their son, Declan Burke, managing director of Force One, said: “We are all delighted to be joining the Readypower Group and look forward to working with them, along with Angel Trains Group, to drive forward the Readypower Force One suction excavation business to new and greater heights.”

Readypower Group chief executive Russell Jack said: “Pat and Marnie Burke have built a fantastic business with their sons Declan and Gary, providing a modern fleet of suction excavator machines, unrivalled levels of customer service and a robust health and safety record.

“We believe Force One is a perfect fit alongside the other Readypower Group businesses and our intention is to provide the financial and infrastructure support to grow the business to a national level over the next five years.

“We are delighted that both Declan and Gary will remain with the business to help us realise this vision. We wish Pat and Marnie all the best in their retirement, and we extend a warm welcome to all of the Force One staff to the Readypower family.”

