Rebrand for Collinson

Collinson put up Crystal Palace FC's indoor training centre

Collinson Construction has become Collinson Tensile because its work is increasingly specialised in the erection of steel frame fabric buildings, as the sole UK and Ireland representative of Best-Hall, a manufacturer in Finland.

The name change reflects the company’s move away from general construction projects to focusing exclusively on tensile membrane construction.

Director Dan Collinson said: “This rebrand is a significant milestone for us as we continue to concentrate on delivering high-quality tensile structures across the UK and Ireland. By focusing exclusively on this niche market, we can offer unparalleled expertise and superior solutions for our clients.”

The company’s portfolio of projects includes the construction of indoor training facilities for Crystal Palace Football Club, AFC Bournemouth and Bristol Bears Rugby Football Club.

Its tensile structures are also used in industrial applications, including storage, warehouses and aircraft hangars.

