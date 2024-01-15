Rebrand for door manufacturer

While the legal name of the company remains Midland Building Products Limited, the new younger management wants it to be now known as MBP Door Solutions.

The rationale is to promote the door manufacturer’s national credentials and use a single name across its regional distribution businesses.

Each local branch is now identified as an MBP Door Solutions regional distribution hub, which comprises Midland Building Products (MBP), Leeds Doors & Cubicles (LDC), Manchester Doors & Cubicles (MDC), Specialist Joinery Products (SJP), Joinery Specialists Ltd (JSL), Southern Doors & Cubicles (SDC) and latest acquisition IBS Building Supplies.

Midland Building Products was set up in 1991 following a management buyout of a local timber merchant that was led by recently retired managing director, Martyn Finney.

Last year Martyn Finney and fellow directors John Vann and Peter McGuire, all now in their 60s, retired from the board and were replaced the next generation – Danniel Finney, Michael Finney, Jason Vann and Thomas McGuire.

In the year to 31st March 2023 the company grew turnover by 18% to £26m and made a pre-tax profit of £2.3m. However, the first six months of the current financial year saw sales slow, with turnover back down 20%.

Martyn Finney said: “Like many business stories, ours hasn’t been without its drawbacks. We’ve survived a devastating fire, which wiped out our entire stock, a major recession, and the recent pandemic. Thankfully we have a fantastic team and an established customer base, which have been vital to the company’s ongoing success.

“Whilst our local markets are still very important to us, we recognised that our old branding structure was confusing to our larger regional and national customers and needed updating to reflect the company that we have become. This rebrand will do that whilst helping us to foster a ‘one team’ ethos across the whole business.”

Sales director Adrian Wade added: “Rebranding and consolidating to MBP Door Solutions gives us a single brand to use that will unify communications internally and externally and make us look like the professional, major player that we are. In return, new national housebuilders, builder’s merchants, and contractors will have the confidence to trade with us which will improve long-term job security and opportunities for our employees.”

