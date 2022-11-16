Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 116

Bishop & Taylor discuss a toddler’s death caused by uninhabitable social housing and the latest from that other great recent social housing scandal, Grenfell Tower. They also discuss why the Code for Construction Product Information has stalled and the temporary reprieve for CE marking in the UK.

16th November 2022: Episode 116: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

