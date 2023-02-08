  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed February 22 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 121

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 121

8 Feb Nosy Neighbours, Compulsory Purchase and Eco Mitigation

Bishop & Taylor discuss a Supreme Court judgment on nuisance, the review of Compulsory Purchase Orders, and claims that HS2 is not as biodiversity-neutral as it thinks it is.

8th February 2023: Episode 121: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »