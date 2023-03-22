Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 124

Bishop & Taylor discuss the recent Budget statement, including tax allowances (and perhaps how to exploit them), new additions to the Shortage Occupations List and the postponement of major transport projects. They also discuss developers that have not (or not yet, at time of recording) signed Michael’s Gove’s building remediation contract. And there’s an interesting new arrival in Vistry’s boardroom.

