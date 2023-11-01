Re:Construction podcast – Episode 139

Bishop & Taylor discuss Mace’s proposals to move London construction from mere recycling to the more virtuous state of circularity. They also chat about likely motives for the sale of piling specialist Rock & Alluvium. They conclude with a report that reckons a fifth of UK construction companies are in significant financial distress, and worry how many will survive.

