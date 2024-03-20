  1. Instagram
Thu March 21 2024

  3. Re:Construction podcast – Episode 149

Re:Construction podcast – Episode 149

22 hours Killer Materials, Dubious Contracts and National Security

In an unusually wide ranging episode, Bishop & Taylor cover crystalline silica, plastic pipes, the Lower Thames Crossing, the A66, the Daily Telegraph (is it really more important to national security than nuclear power?) and stress-inducing questions.

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry.  Listen Online 

Catch up on episode #148
Bishop & Taylor are joined by Dr David Crosthwaite, chief economist of the Building Cost Information Service (BCIS), to discuss Jeremy  Hunt’s spring 2024 budget statement.

