Re:Construction podcast – Episode 158

Bishop & Taylor discuss this year’s tide of merge & acquisition activity, the appoint of Pete Redfern at Travis Perkins and National Highways’ footbridge design competition. But they start with an update on last episode’s discussion on AdBlue.

24th July 2024 - Episode #158: Listen online

