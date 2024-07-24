  1. Instagram
Wed July 24 2024

Re:Construction podcast – Episode 158

14 hours M&A upswing, Picking leaders and Footbridges (Pt II)

Bishop & Taylor discuss this year’s tide of merge & acquisition activity, the appoint of Pete Redfern at Travis Perkins and National Highways’ footbridge design competition. But they start with an update on last episode’s discussion on AdBlue.

24th July 2024 - Episode #158: Listen online

Catch up on episode #157: In another typically wide-ranging episode, Bishop & Taylor discuss what we can expect from the new government, problems with AdBlue and the latest addition to Network Rail’s footbridge catalogue.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

