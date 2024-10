A decision on the £9bn Lower Thames Crossing is due this week, batteries are getting bigger and better, and there’s a new name in house-building. Bishop & Taylor discuss all this, and more.

2nd October 2024 - Episode #162: Listen online

Catch up on episode #161: ISG, Fox and Gipave. In this episode Bishop & Taylor discuss the collapse of ISG, the rise and sale of Fox Brothers, and National Highways’ trial of graphene-enhanced asphalt.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk