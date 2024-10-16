Re:Construction podcast – Episode 163

Bishop & Taylor have yet to be much impressed by the new government’s impact on the construction industry. They also discuss Britain’s second-biggest house-builder, and plant hire companies turning away from general plant.

16th October 2024 - Episode #163: Listen online

