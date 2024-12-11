Re:Construction podcast – Episode 167

In their last episode of the year, Bishop & Taylor look back on some of the highs and lows of the year: the change in government and what it has brought, the Grenfell Inquiry report, the fall of ISG, the birth of Barratt Redrow, the six-thousand-tonne crane… and more besides.

11th December 2024 - Episode #167: Listen online

Catch up on episode #166: Fast-track apprentices, HSE stats and GFRG houses. Bishop & Taylor discuss plans to for the provision of fast-track construction apprentices, the latest HSE statistics (shouldn’t musculoskeletal disorders be classified as injuries rather than illnesses?), and the small London company with a letter of intent for 10,000 prefab homes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk