What’s up with the BBA

Thu February 11 2021

19 hours Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 49, with special guest Hardy Giesler

Bishop & Taylor are joined by Hardy Giesler, chief executive of the British Board of Agrément (BBA), who tells them about the changes he is planning within the much-criticised organisation.  

10th February 2021: Episode 49: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction is a weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

