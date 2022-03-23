  1. Instagram
Construction News

Wed March 23 2022

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 98

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 98

27 minutes Gove, Mogg and Social Value

Bishop & Taylor discuss, among other things, comments recently attributed to Cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. They also explore social value with Andrew Lowe of Social Value Portal.

23rd March 2022: Episode 98: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

