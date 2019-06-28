Record-breaking concrete pour lays Hinkley Point base slab

The final 9,000 m³ of concrete was the largest concrete pour in the UK

Hinkley Point C has hit what lead developer EDF Energy is calling its biggest milestone to date, and it has hit it on schedule. The completion of the base for the first reactor, known as ‘J-zero’, means that the construction of the nuclear buildings above ground can now get going.

The final 9,000 m³ of concrete was the largest concrete pour in the UK, EDF says, beating a record set by the Shard in London. Reinforced with 5,000 tonnes of Welsh steel, the base has been under construction by Bouygues-Laing O’Rourke for six months.

The second Hinkley Point C reactor is on course to hit its own J-zero moment (Jalon Zero is French term meaning 'marker-post zero) in June 2020. The 12-month separation is planned so that the same team can move between units.

Forgings for the pressure vessel and steam generators are now in production at Framatome in France and the world’s largest turbine is under construction at GE.

Assembly of the huge Sarens SGC 250 crane is taking shape on site to allow prefabrication of large parts of the nuclear buildings.

Hinkley Point C managing director Stuart Crooks said: “I am proud of the talent and achievement of our diverse UK workforce, our unions, our international supply chain and the design team in France. We are benefitting from direct experience from other EPR projects and a partner in CGN which understands the technology and the project.”

This video was originally uploaded to Youtube by www.burnham-on-sea.com