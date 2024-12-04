Recycl8 joins Low Carbon Concrete Collective

Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie (left) with graduate civil engineer Daniel Wisely

Led by Scottish Water, the Low Carbon Concrete Collective (LCCC) is described as “a partner ecosystem” that aims to accelerate the development and adoption of low carbon concrete mixes in Scotland.

Aberdeenshire-based Recycl8 has joined LCCC because of its patented R8:Mix, which has incinerator bottom ash as a key ingredient.

The collective comprises Scotland’s main utilities companies including Network Rail, Scottish Power, Transport Scotland and SSE, as well as leading construction materials manufacturers such as Breedon, Marshalls and Ibstock.

Under the LCCC umbrella, Recycl8 has been trialling a number of potential applications for R8:Mix, in conjunction with Breedon, Marshalls and Ibstock. These include structural foundations, pre-cast manhole rings and pre-cast cable troughs.

Recycl8 chief executive Mark Gillespie said: “Being part of the collective gives us a fantastic platform to showcase the capabilities of our lower carbon concrete technology, particularly in relation to how it can support the businesses and organisations which form the backbone of our society.

“Collaborating with such high-profile strategic partners is absolutely key to unlocking the potential of our technology and driving down carbon emissions across our built environment and infrastructure.”

Recycl8 says that demand for R8:Mix has “surged” over the past 12 months and it has partnered with Breedon on pours across Scotland and England for a variety of applications, including roads, pavements, buildings and infrastructure projects. Clients include Veolia, Barratt and David Wilson Homes, the ETZ, Haventus, Port of Aberdeen, Aurora Energy Services and Ashtead Technology Group.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk