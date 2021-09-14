Red Construction heads west

Derek Quinn

Under the new structure, Red Construction Group now comprises Red London and the newly formed Red South West.

Derek Quinn has joined Red South West as managing director from Midas Construction, where he was an executive director.

Red Construction Group was founded in 2016 and in the year to 31st March 2020 turned over £20m, making a pre-tax profit of £318,000 for its three owner-directors.

Graham Sturge, managing director of Red Construction Group, said: "Our strong, consistent and considered growth is creating a number of exciting new opportunities for the business in and out of the capital. The creation of the group structure, including the launch of Red South West and the appointment of the highly regarded Derek Quinn as MD, will allow us to continue our expansion, but without over-reaching or compromising on the quality of what we achieve with our clients."

Derek Quinn added: "The new business has been created to respond to the significant need in the region for a main contractor with the depth, breadth and reliability that Red is renowned for from its work in London. I."

Current Red London projects include the redevelopment for Lore Group of 100 High Street in Shoreditch to create a hotel, the redevelopment of 80 New Bond Street for Hines, and the construction of the Brent Cross Town visitor pavilion for Argent Related and Barnet Council.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk