Red mobilises for £500m South Molton Triangle revamp

Artist's impression of how South Molton Street will look

Red Construction’s part of the overall project is the conversion of a row of listed Georgian office buildings on South Molton Street into 33 homes, with 17 shops and restaurants at street level and lower ground floors.

Red Construction began its enabling works on 24th July 2023, which involves the soft strip of the buildings, asbestos removal, and site investigation surveys. These works are due to complete on 3rd November 2023.

It is in final negotiations with the client for the main works, it reports, and hopes to start these mid-October 2023. Anticipated completion for this phase of works is December 2024.

The largest part of the South Molton Triangle masterplan is being carried out by Skanska under a £140m contract opposite the western entrance of the new Bond Street Elizabeth Line station. The 263,000 sq ft North and South buildings are two Hopkins-design office buildings above retail, restaurants and the Running Horse Pub. Preliminary activity for this part of the project is being undertaken by McGee. Main works is led by Skanska and is also starting this summer.

Covering four acres within the Mayfair Conservation Area, the development site is bounded by Davies Street, Brook Street and South Molton Street. The developer is Grosvenor in joint venture with Mitsui Fudosan UK.

The project team includes Donald Insall Associates and Hopkins Architects, Gerald Eve as planning consultant, AKT II as structural engineer and Hoare Lea as building services engineer.

