Red starts £22m second phase of Surrey care home scheme

Valued at £21.8m and spanning 62,000 sq ft, the contract involves construction of a new facility, Elizabeth Court, at the former Royal Cambridge Home site.

This appointment follows Red Construction London’s completion of phase one – construction of a 32-bed care home next to the existing Royal Cambridge Home site - last year.

In August, following completion of phase one, residents moved into the new accommodation allowing for commencement of phase two.

Red will now demolish the vacated Cambridge Home buildings and build a new 61-bedroom independent living facility designed by architects PRP. in their place.

The new accommodation will consist of apartments specially designed to support independent living with support and care when it is needed, alongside communal areas, garden spaces, and parking.

Completion of phase two is scheduled for June 2026.

Mark Iori, managing director of Red Construction London, said: "We understand the challenges that comes with a site neighbouring an inhabited building, and The Sheppard Trust know we will deliver this with respect and consideration for the residents, as we did for phase one.

“This is a project that will have a positive impact on the people who ultimately come to live here, and that makes it incredibly rewarding to work on.”

