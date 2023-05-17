Red starts work on £22m Exeter hotel

CGI of Exeter's Zeal Hotel

The four-star Zeal Hotel is being built in Exeter Science Park. With 142 bedrooms, conference facilities and a gym, it covers an area of 5,000 sqm.

Targeting a BREEAM rating of outstanding, the Zeal Hotel will have integrated renewable energy sources both on and within the building fabric, to deliver an energy usage intensity below 55kWh/m2, generating more energy over a year than it consumes, if all goes to plan. The building, set to open in late 2024, has also been designed achieve the RIBA 2030 embodied carbon built target of less than 750kgCO 2 /m2.

Red Construction South West managing director Derek Quinn said: "We were elated to hear that Zeal Hotels had secured planning permission from East Devon District Council, and we at Red Construction South West are delighted to be breaking the ground to bring the first sustainable Zeal Hotel to life. Many elements of this milestone scheme call on our team’s technical specialities and capabilities; our expertise in the region makes us a great partner for this pioneering hotel, and we look forward to now proceeding with this prestigious development."

Zeal Hotels managing director Tim Wheeldon said: “There are a number of challenges in creating a net zero carbon building and Red Construction South West was the obvious choice to ensure that the build will run smoothly. We have worked with Red on two previous projects and were impressed by their attention to detail and by our shared philosophy of minimising our impact on the environment and working towards ever-greater sustainability.”

