Red takes over Bath student halls scheme

CGI of Hollis Wharf student residence

The collapse of original contractor, Real, last year has set the £13m project back but Red’s South West division is now working to bring it round.

Completion of Hollis Wharf has been planned for August 2024 when Real started work last summer. Now the target is August 2025.

Designed by AWW Architects for Alumno Group, Hollis Wharf will span 45,000 sq ft across five-storeys with 120 bedsits in cluster flats and studios.

The new block is going up next to two Grade II listed buildings (Twerton Viaduct and Rackfield Place), within a World Heritage Site.

Derek Quinn, executive director of Red Construction South West, said: “The trust that Alumno has put in Red South West to complete work on the Hollis Wharf is testament to our reputation within the region, and we are proud to be a part of what is set to be an amazing riverside location for the students of Bath. The historical significance of the location is not lost on us, and we are dedicated to carrying out the works in a considered and sustainable fashion, uplifting the local community through our ‘Red to Green’ approach to building within the region.”

Alumno Group founder and managing director David Campbell added: "Following the works carried out by a previous contractor, it was crucial and imperative that we partnered with a team who had a strong track record and reputation for delivery in the region. Who could also mitigate the project’s challenges, as well as hit the ground running to drive the scheme forward within the time frames required. We are pleased to have found that certainty and confidence within Red Construction Group’s South West team and appreciate their dedication to getting things turned round and on track.”

