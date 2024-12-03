Red to revamp Piccadilly office block

Sackville House, previously a bank, is on the corner of Sackville Street and Piccadilly

Sackville House, a Grade II listed office building in the West End of the capital, is being stripped out and refurbished set to offer 30,000 sq ft of new Grade A workspace across seven floors. It will also have a new roof terrace and amenity space, along with retail space across the ground floor.

Red Construction will be putting in an extension to both the roof and rear of the building as well as undertaking a comprehensive internal refurbishment, retaining the building’s fabric and heritage.

The building, on the corner of Sackville Street and Piccadilly, was previously a Lloyds bank and the original vault on the lower ground floor will become a gym, with a fitness and spin studio.

Early enabling and strip out works undertaken by Salter Construction are well under way and expected to complete early in the New Year, enabling Red to start on site in the first quarter of 2025. Art-Invest Real Estate is targeting practical completion by the end of 2026.

With seven floors of workspace and an outdoor pavilion on the roof terrace, Sackville House will be a unique offer for occupiers wanting a premium workspace balanced with this quantum of exceptional amenity space in the form of in the bank’s original vault.

Mark Iori, managing director of Red Construction London, said: “Our appointment to deliver Art-Invest’s iconic Sackville House is testament to Red Construction London’s proven track record working on heritage-rich sites in the heart of the capital. We are known for delivering considered refurbishments across London, and we are pleased to add yet another landmark Grade II listed building to our project portfolio.”

