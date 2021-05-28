Redbridge approves £500m Weston Tesco plan

The proposed civic square

Weston Homes and partner Tesco have received a resolution to grant planning permission to transform the 10.4 acre Tesco store and carpark site into a mixed-use urban-village development, to be called Lorimer Village.

The site between Ilford and Romford in Essex at 822 High Road in Goodmayes.

Lorimer Village will provide 1,280 new homes of mixed tenure, a replacement Tesco store, 1,710 sqm of commercial space, a new 3-form primary school, a 327 sqm village hall, a 400 sqm (4,306 sqft) community hub, gardens, parking and public transport improvements.

Weston hopes to get builders on site in early 2022 and expects it to take eight years to build out. The housing will be across 14 medium-rise residential towers, rising from 10 to 22 storeys, connected at podium level to form nine linked buildings.

Masterplanned by Weston Homes, RDA Architects and Allen Pyke landscape consultants the buildings at Lorimer Village are designed around a new civic square, four large landscaped podium courtyards and tree-lined footpaths, linking to a new station square and Goodmayes railway station.

The new Tesco will be built in the car park of the current one. Once the new store is ready, the old store will be closed and demolished – with not a single lost trading day planned.

Bob Weston, chairman & chief executive of Weston Homes said: “Lorimer Village is one of several projects where Weston Homes is partnering with Tesco, regenerating unused land for new mixed tenure housing and employment generating commercial space. There is an urgent need to provide more low-cost housing for Londoners so collaborations like this between major retailers and housebuilders makes an important contribution.”

Aerial view of the planned development

