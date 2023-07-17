  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon July 17 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Reddington hails protection offered by self-delivery model

Reddington hails protection offered by self-delivery model

7 hours John Reddington’s JRL Group has filed results for 2022 showing 25% growth but with margins eroded by construction inflation.

JRL and London Tower Cranes on New Providence Tower in Canary Wharf for Ballymore
JRL and London Tower Cranes on New Providence Tower in Canary Wharf for Ballymore

In the year to 31st December 2022, JRL Group generated turnover of £761.0m (2021: £609.1m) and made a pre-tax profit of £10.9m (2021: £24.9m).

That 1.5% net margin might be considered adequate for many construction companies but JRL was consistently making more than 5% in the pre-covid years. Even in 2020 and 2021 it was making more than 4%.

“2022 was a difficult year for the UK construction industry, inflation was at an all-time high. Thankfully, our in-house delivery model, whilst it does not fully protect us from inflation, it does save us from supply chain failures and excessive mark-ups,” said chairman John Reddington.

“We have been targeting commercial work in recent times and during 2022 our new team hit a milestone when we secured our second contract. This opens up further work for the in-house businesses: piling, groundworks, concrete frames, MEP and facades.

“Inflation has stabilised, we have a healthy order book and with a motivated team look forward to better results in the coming years.”

Star performer for the group was Midgard, the main contracting business formed in 2006.

Related Information

Midgard made £25.3m before tax on revenue of £536.3m, compared to £14.5m on £456.8m in 2021. “Midgard continues to leverage the combined offering of JRL Group delivering increasingly complex and prestigious projects. In an increasingly uncertain environment, Midgard continues to demonstrate that self-delivery de-risks the programme and provides cost certainty. With a strong order book and the support of the wider group, the directors look forward with confidence,” Mr Reddington said.

J Reddington Ltd, the groundworks and concrete frame business, made a pre-tax loss of £1.6m on revenue of £396m, compared to a profit of £833,000 on revenue of £316m in 2021.

Thames Reinforcements increased revenue from £62.7m to £98.7m and pre-tax profit from £3.6m to £8.6m.

London Tower Crane Hire & Sales increased revenue from £37.7m to £39.7m but profit fell from £7.2m in 2021 to £4.7m in 2022.

JRL Plant & Logistics followed a similar pattern: revenue up from £44.5m in 2021 to £49.6m in 2022, but pre-tax profit down from £200,000 to £37,000.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »