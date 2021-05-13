Redrow cleared for further Colindale construction

The Colindale Gardens masterplan

The new apartments will bring the total number of homes at Colindale Gardens to around 4,000.

The regeneration project in Colindale is transforming the Metropolitan Police’s former training ground, where Redrow has already sold around 1,500 homes since 2016.

The latest apartments will be in the east section of the site, with pedestrian and cycle routes linking the new homes to the central park and other amenities at Colindale Gardens, which when complete, will include a central four-acre park, shops, restaurants, a health centre and a primary school.

The 1,200 additional new homes will occupy almost 10 acres of additional land, and will include a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with 35% of the homes will be affordable.

Paul Muldowney, managing director of Redrow Greater London, said: “The appeal of Colindale Gardens shows no sign of slowing, with the range of homes on offer, appealing to buyers at every stage of the property ladder, who are drawn to the fantastic amenities and green open space, as well as proximity to Colindale underground station.”

