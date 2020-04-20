Redrow delays power transfer

John Tutte

In February Redrow announced that John Tutte would step down to be non-executive chairman on 1st July, with chief operating officer Matthew Pratt stepping up to become CEO.

Today it has been announced that Matthew Pratt will still become group chief executive on 1st July 2020 but – given the exceptional circumstances of Covid-19 – John Tutte will remain executive chairman until the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) in November 2020.

Mr Tutte is still planning to retire from the board altogether in November 2021, however.

