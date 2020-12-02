Redrow hastens march across Sussex

Redrow's Ashdown Vale development, also in Barnham

Approval from Arun District Council takes Redrow’s live developments in the region to six, with further proposals for two sites in the pipeline, subject to planning.

Expected to launch in March 2021, the first scheme will bring 145 new homes to Yapton, which is mid-way between Arundel and Bognor Regis. Spanning two adjacent sites, the 21-acre parcels of land will be made into Meadow Gardens, Redrow’s first estate in the village. The development will comprise a range of two- to four-bedroom homes, and 30% will be affordable.

The second scheme granted permission by Arun District Council will deliver 95 homes in the neighbouring village of Barnham. The nine-acre site along Yapton Road was acquired from West Sussex County Council in February 2020 and will now be transformed into Windmill Views, with the launch expected in late January 2021.

The sites add to Redrow’s four existing developments in the region – Penlands Green and Penlands Grange in Haywards Heath, New Fields in Chichester and Ashdown Vale in Barnham. Redrow is continuing to expand across West Sussex, with proposals under consideration for a second development in Chichester, and a large-scale re-development in Ford. In partnership with Wates Developments, Redrow has submitted proposals for 1,500 new homes on Ford Airfield.

Craige Burden, head of planning at Redrow Southern Counties, said: “Securing these two further planning permissions is a significant step forward for Redrow and our plans to deliver an increased number of high-quality new homes across West Sussex. We’re grateful for the consultation with Arun District Council and the Parish Councils of Barnham & Eastergate and Yapton to date, helping to shape the proposals and ensure we’re delivering homes to suit the area and a range of buyer demographics, while providing carefully planned green open spaces and wider community investment.

“We look forward to commencing construction and launching the developments for sale in early 2021.”

