Mon March 15 2021

Redrow plans £110m Braintree development

Redrow housing
Redrow’s Eastern division has bought a 39-acre parcel of land on Church Street in Bocking to the north of Braintree, Essex. The vendor was Gladman Developments.

With outline consent for 265 homes, gross development value is put at £110m. An application is being prepared for detailed consent.

This expands Redrow’s presence in the east of England, bringing the number of active and forthcoming sites to 10.   In and around the Braintree area, Redrow is already on site at Rayne Gardens in Braintree, Meadow View in Silver End and The Mulberries in Witham.

Tom Hughes, head of land at Redrow Eastern, said: “This land acquisition marks the first for the division since I came into the role in late 2020 and is part of our strategic approach to identify immediate and strategic land opportunities across Hertfordshire, Essex, Suffolk and North and East London.”

