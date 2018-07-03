Redrow plans Thames Valley division

Rameen Firoozan

Based in Oxfordshire and covering the surrounding counties, Redrow’s Thames Valley division will be headed by managing director, Rameen Firoozan, former regional managing director at Berkeley’s Oxford and Chiltern division.

The new division is set to launch in summer 2019 and is expected to make a contribution to group turnover in the financial year ending June 2020.

Chief executive John Tutte said: “Outer London, and particularly the areas just outside of the M25, are a growth area for Redrow. Redrow already has a successful presence in Reading, Bracknell, Oxford and High Wycombe, therefore it makes sense to open a permanent regional office within the area. Rameen is a very experienced managing director, with in-depth knowledge of the region, and we look forward to working with him to create the new division.”