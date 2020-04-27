Redrow remobilises

Redrow is getting back to work

Redrow announced the orderly closure of all of its sites on 27th March 2020, saying that it would not reopen them until it was safe to return and the supply chain was functioning.

Since then, the government has made it clear that it wants construction sites to reopen, so long as social distancing measures are in place.

Redrow said today that it is now satisfied that these conditions can be met over the next two weeks and it will start mobilising on Monday 11th May with a phased return to construction on 18th May 2020. Mobilisation will include putting robust social distancing protocols and physical measures in place.

Redrow’s return follows similar announcements last week from other major house-builders including Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Vistry (Bovis and Linden).

Redrow said that to help support social distancing protocols it had developed a training course for employees, induction videos for contractors, appointed covid supervisors for each site and enhanced signage and PPE.

Executive chairman John Tutte said: “The safety and welfare of our workforce and customers is our main priority. I am grateful to my colleagues and our supply chain partners for the exceptional work they continue to undertake to ensure we can make a measured, responsible and safe return to work next month.”

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk