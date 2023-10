Another Redrow development in Kent

Redrow has secured planning consent for 231 new homes as part of the first phase of its latest development at Abbey Creek in Faversham.

The 31-acre site will initially have 231 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes from Redrow’s Heritage Collection.

A further 60 homes are proposed for phase two.

This latest phase of homes represents Redrow’s third development in the borough of Swale following Regent Quay and Amber Fields, both in Sittingbourne.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk