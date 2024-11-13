Reds10 starts £22m Wembley school build

Ground breaking ceremony for Wembley Manor School

Brent Council has appointed Reds10 to build Wembley Manor School, which is expected to open its doors in September 2025.

The 150-place school has been specifically designed for neurodiverse children.

Wembley Manor School is part of Brent’s SEND (special educational needs and disability) capital investment programme to create more than 400 SEND school places across the borough by 2025.

The three-storey, 3,801 sqm facility is being built on London Road in Wembley. It will be assembled from components transported from Reds10’s factory in East Yorkshire.

Reds10 director Joe Shepherd said: “In partnership with Brent Council we are excited to begin the construction of Wembley Manor School, our first school project in Brent and where we will be demonstrating the sustainable, innovative and high-quality educational facilities that our advanced construction techniques provide. Increased SEND provision is sorely needed and so we are looking forward to bringing forward this secondary school, providing an exceptional learning environment where neurodiverse pupils can thrive. Reds10 is excited to be delivering the borough’s first directly funded SEND school – a landmark project for Brent Council that we are honoured to help bring to life.”

CGI of the new three-storey, 3,801 sqm school

