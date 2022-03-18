Redundancies bite as Roadbridge ceases trading

When Roadbridge UK was placed in administration on 11th March – and its Irish parent company in receivership – staff were sent home while administrators worked out a strategy. On 16th March all but a handful were told that they no longer had a job.

In an update today, Grant Thornton director Rob Parker of UK LLP, speaking on behalf of the joint administrators, said: “Due to the financial position of the business, unfortunately the UK business has ceased to trade with the vast majority of the 215 employees being made redundant on 16th March 2022.

“The joint administrators and their team will now concentrate their efforts on supporting employees through the Redundancy Payments Service claims process during this difficult time, as well as seeking to maximise realisations from the company’s assets for the benefit of the creditors of the company.”

