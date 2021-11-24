Redundant 5,000t bridge removed for scrap

Mammoet is assisting Dutch government agency Rijkswaterstaat and contracting joint venture KWS–VES–DDM in the project to dismantle the bridge at Vianen.

The arch bridge no longer had a function once two new bridges opened for the A2 motorway near Vianen. In recent years, various options have been explored for reusing the bridge, whether in its entirety and in parts, at its original location or elsewhere. None of the possibilities turned out to be feasible.

About 6,000 people watched the live stream of Lekbrug Vianen removal in a night-time operation. Rijkswaterstaat – the government agency responsible for public works and water management - is working on a monument for the arch bridge.

The bridge arch has a weight of approximately 5,000t and a height of approximately 30m. To enable the operation, Mammoet built a large gantry system to support and lift the arch.

Eight masts were mounted on a pontoon that was placed under the bridge. They were linked to eight lifting towers on the bridge. The pontoon took over the weight of the bridge at high tide.

Environment manager for Rijkswaterstaat Sascha Oskam said: “I am extremely proud that we managed this extensive operation together. The removal was safe and controlled. Our contractor combination KWS - VES - DDM has done a great job.”

Over the next 17 days, the steel arch will be cut into pieces in the outer harbour of the Princess Beatrix Lock. Mammoet is working on this 24 hours a day.

The bridge will soon be small enough to pass under the adjacent Jan Blankenbrug bridge for final demolition at the Mammoet shipyard in Schiedam. Here, the steel parts will be made even smaller and transported for further processing into raw material.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk