Reeds to the rescue

The Upminster Tithe Barn was built around the time of the Wars of the Roses

Despite being a scheduled monument and supposedly given the highest level of heritage protection, the 15th century Tithe Barn in Upminster has suffered long-term neglect. In 2023 it was placed on Historic England’s ‘Heritage at Risk’ register.

The building is now being restored under a partnership between the London Borough of Havering, Historic England and National Highways. The main contractor is Lexden Contracts with specialist subcontractors Simply Thatch and Essex Oak Frame. The design team is from Purcell, Conisbee & Stace.

Funding of £650,000 from National Highways’ Lower Thames Crossing scheme (which is designed to link up with the M25 motorway at Upminster) will go towards the cost of rescuing the barn. The first phase of restoration includes re-thatching the roof, plus repairs to structural timbers and historic brickwork.

Dr Steve Sherlock, heritage advisor for the proposed Lower Thames Crossing, said: “As well as being recognised as a building of historical significance the Tithe Barn in Upminster plays a fundamental part in helping to preserve our heritage and educate future generations of our collective history.

“The barn dates from around 1450 and is originally part of the Waltham Abbey estate. It is thatched with water reed and at 44 metres long is one of the largest thatched barns in Britain. The re-thatching is no mean feat for the team of specialists.”

Four master thatchers and two apprentices from Cambridge-based specialist Simply Thatch are already at work re-thatching the barn.

The contractor is using approximately 11,000 bundles of reed in 2m lengths weighing around 30 tonnes in total. The finishing touch will be a pair of boxing hares as finials on top of the new thatched roof which is expected to last between 50 and 60 years.

In addition to National Highways’ funding, Historic England is contributing to the barn’s restoration with a £97,664 grant along with ongoing specialist advice and support. This funding covers further essential work including timber repairs and treatment of all the external woodwork.

Dr Jane Sidell, principal inspector of ancient monuments for Historic England, said: “Securing the support of National Highways has been instrumental in getting the repair and restoration of this exceptionally important building off the ground.

By working together we have developed a conservation scheme that will secure the tithe barn’s future and remove it from the Heritage at Risk Register. Watching the thatchers at work really demonstrates the skill, care and attention needed to look after our most precious historic places so that they can be loved for longer.”

Around 30 tonnes of reed will be used to thatch the barn

Councillor Ray Morgon, leader of Havering Council, said: “We’re delighted to be working together with National Highways, Historic England, Lower Thames Crossing scheme and all our partners, to help restore Tithe Barn.

“The start of the thatching works is an exciting milestone and will be a stunning feature of the barn when the restoration is completed.

“As the owners of Tithe Barn, Havering is very proud to have this building as part of the borough’s very proud history.

“The works being carried out will mean we can keep another part of our heritage alive for our residents now and for future generations to come.”

The Tithe Barn dates from a time when England was in the midst of an economic crisis known as the Great Slump. Trade had collapsed, driving down agricultural prices, rents and what was deemed to be acceptable levels of royal taxation. This played a part in civil uprisings and the outbreak of civil war in 1455 between the Houses of Lancaster and York, subsequently known as the War of the Roses.

