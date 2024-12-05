Reeves’ budget fails to excite construction industry

chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves, setting off to parliament to deliver her budget on 30th October

For its latest Market Report, quantity surveying firm Gleeds ran a poll of views of the recent budget statement from chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves. It was the first Labour budget in 14 years.

Out of 276 respondents, 80% said it would either have negative repercussions or make no difference to the construction sector overall. Almost 40% reckon that the budget will result in a decline in investment in the UK property market.

Gleeds’ market survey was conducted between 31st October (the day after the budget) and 20th November 2024.

Gleeds reports that nearly 90% expect that the government will fail to fulfil the pledges it made at the end of October within stated timeframes – including promises on major infrastructure programmes and the delivery of 1.5 million new homes within this parliament. The findings mark a shift from a previous survey three months early, in which 70% expressed confidence that construction and real estate was a priority for the Labour leadership and just under half said they thought it would be demonstrably better for the sector than the Conservatives.

Gleeds chair Richard Steer said: “It has been an eventful year. Potential trade tariffs from the US and instability elsewhere has had a significant impact on investor confidence, which ranked as the number one threat to the industry in our 4Q survey.”

