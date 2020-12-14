Regal London submits plans for £500m Docklands wharf scheme

JTP Architects' designs for Orchard Wharf

Orchard Wharf, between the A13 and the Lower Lea Crossing, has been vacant for nearly 30 years. Regal London plans to bring the site back into use, with proposals for a mixed-use development “respecting the wharf’s history and heritage”.

The plans outline three strands for the site, which would complete the regeneration of the Leamouth Peninsula: logistics, landscape and living.

In keeping with the site’s history, Regal London will reactivate the vacant safeguarded wharf into a first-of-its-kind last-mile logistics port, with new river infrastructure and more than 8,200m2 of warehouse space and offices, as well as 135m2 of flexible commercial space. The wharf development will help get freight off roads and onto water, it is suggested.

Overlooking the Greenwich Peninsula and O2 arena to the south, the scheme would also have 826 apartments across six tower blocks.

The plans include 6,750m2 of new public realm and open space, with the potential for a new pedestrian route connecting Orchard Wharf with East India Dock Basin, these days a nature reserve.

Regal London is working with JTP as the lead architect on the site, as well as Aukett Swanke and Spacehub.

Marcus Adams, managing partner at JTP Architects, said: “Orchard Wharf is a unique mix of maritime industrial use and waterfront living, completing the regeneration of Leamouth Peninsula and re-establishing Orchard Place to create new public realm that improves accessibility to East India Dock Basin. The proposed horizontal mix of last mile logistics served from the River Thames with residential buildings above is a first of a kind, removing haulage vehicles from London’s roads and providing much needed high quality multi-tenure homes.”

Regal London planning director Steve Harrington said: “We are immensely proud of the pioneering proposal we have submitted for Orchard Wharf, which would see a vacant site restored to its former glory, full of life and movement. A lot of consideration has gone into this submission and the result is a plan that would unlock the full potential of this area, delivering a mixed-use site that exemplifies Regal London’s commitment to creating some of London’s best places in which to live, work and play.”

