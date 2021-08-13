Regional groundworks contractors come together

Flynn Group has more than 500 employees

Flynn managing director Alf Hambidge is staying with the business and joins the senior leadership team of M&J Evans.

Based in Swindon and founded in 1979, Flynn Group has grown to become one of the leading ground engineering companies in the southwest region with a workforce of more than 530 staff. It turned over £51m in the year to 31st July 2021, down from £70m the previous year, and made a pre-tax profit of £660,000. It works for many of the major house-builders, including Taylor Wimpey, Bellway, Redrow and Crest Nicholson.

Walsall-based M&J Evans Construction has a similar client profile, with live sites from Oxford in the south to Sheffield and Liverpool in the north. The acquisition of Flynn Group will take its turnover – £136m last year – towards £200m.

M&J Evans was identified as a potential buyer by Flynn’s corporate consultant, Transcend.

Bill Hall, major shareholder of Flynn, said: “Having successfully grown Flynn during the period of our ownership we wanted to find the right buyer for our business. We were delighted to be introduced to M&J Evans by Transcend and quickly saw a common approach to customer service and employee engagement. We look forward to watching Flynn continue to flourish as part of the enlarged M&J Evans Group.”

Chris Bill, director of Transcend Corporate, said: “We introduced M&J Evans to the shareholders of Flynn as we believed there was a major value driver for both businesses in bringing them together. Both businesses have seen strong growth their combination will enhance this growth further in the future.”

