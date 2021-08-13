Regional groundworks contractors come together

  1. Instagram
Fri August 13 2021

14 hours Midlands groundworks contractor M&J Evans has expanded its reach to the southwest with the acquisition of Flynn Group.

Flynn Group has more than 500 employees
Flynn managing director Alf Hambidge is staying with the business and joins the senior leadership team of M&J Evans.

Based in Swindon and founded in 1979, Flynn Group has grown to become one of the leading ground engineering companies in the southwest region with a workforce of more than 530 staff. It turned over £51m in the year to 31st July 2021, down from £70m the previous year, and made a pre-tax profit of £660,000. It works for many of the major house-builders, including Taylor Wimpey, Bellway, Redrow and Crest Nicholson.

Walsall-based M&J Evans Construction has a similar client profile, with live sites from Oxford in the south to Sheffield and Liverpool in the north. The acquisition of Flynn Group will take its turnover – £136m last year – towards £200m.

M&J Evans was identified as a potential buyer by Flynn’s corporate consultant, Transcend.

Bill Hall, major shareholder of Flynn, said: “Having successfully grown Flynn during the period of our ownership we wanted to find the right buyer for our business. We were delighted to be introduced to M&J Evans by Transcend and quickly saw a common approach to customer service and employee engagement. We look forward to watching Flynn continue to flourish as part of the enlarged M&J Evans Group.”

Chris Bill, director of Transcend Corporate, said: “We introduced M&J Evans to the shareholders of Flynn as we believed there was a major value driver for both businesses in bringing them together. Both businesses have seen strong growth their combination will enhance this growth further in the future.”

