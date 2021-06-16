Renew's rail companies team up for new venture

Left to right are ARQ operations director Vinny O’Holloran, AmcoGiffen managing director John Booth, REL managing director Scott Kernachan and QTS managing director Alan McLeish

Renew’s three subsidiaries that serve the railways – AmcoGiffen, Rail Electrification Limited (REL) and QTS – have teamed up under the new brand ARQ to promote electrification.

The new partnership is led by Vinny O’Holloran, who joins from Costain where he was project director within its rail division for six years, working on projects including Queen Street Station and Stirling-Dunblane-Alloa.

Andries Liebenberg, executive director responsible for Renew Holdings’ rail activities, said: “The Department for Transport, Transport Scotland and Transport for Wales, via Network Rail, have set very demanding targets for the industry via the recently launched decarbonisation strategy. One of the key challenges is that of affordability. It is clear that the rate of cost increase on typical electrification projects is no longer sustainable. In addition, development life cycles are getting longer while not always delivering the desired outcomes.

“ARQ has the ambition to be an integral part of the solution and the future of decarbonisation of the UK rail network. I am confident that this partnership is ideally structured to meet the targets which have been set for the industry by Network Rail. ARQ’s significant differentiator is that it will work in partnership as a unified family of companies, each bringing their unique skills and self-delivering the broad scope of what makes up any rail system.

“We offer a complete delivery model with a flat structure and reporting lines. Our directly employed specialist teams, supported by our extensive plant fleet, aim to reduce or remove the often complex contracting models, adding unnecessary layers of cost and risk to any programme.”

ARQ operations director Vinny O’Holloran said: “Joining ARQ is a real highlight for me and I was immediately struck by the investment that has already been made. It demonstrates the commitment that all three businesses, and Renew Holdings, have to making this venture stand out from the crowd. It is obvious that they have listened to what the customer has said and carefully crafted a strategy which I very much look forward to executing. The role will allow me to have independent control over the activity of ARQ, ensuring consistency throughout. It also gives the customer the confidence that they have an accountable individual who is instantly able to influence a programme with direct access to those who are delivering the works.”

He added: “We are very conscious of the fact that possession time on the railway is at a premium, so we will ensure that we maximise access by continued investment into bespoke rail plant, but also by exploring further innovation in the design and build process. We must be able to accurately design in a virtual world, build (where we can) off the railway and then use the access time efficiently, ensuring minimal disruption for the travelling public while maximising productivity.”

