Renfrewshire allocates £86m for housing

The council will invest £86.6m over the next three years in a plan focused on new-build homes, regeneration and the maintenance of existing council homes.

The plan includes provision for new-build investment in affordable social housing in Renfrewshire at sites in Bishopton and Johnstone Castle, as well as new build homes on sites at Ferguslie Park, Foxbar, Gallowhill and South West Johnstone. The projects combined will provide over 400 new council homes.

Councillor Marie McGurk, convener of Renfrewshire Council's communities, housing and planning policy board, said: "We are on track to achieve our aim of providing 1,000 new, affordable homes by 2021. This, coupled with investment in our existing housing stock, will ensure a positive future for Renfrewshire and its residents."

Planned investment programmes in existing homes include improvements to the external fabric of council houses, roof renewals, kitchen and bathroom upgrades, improved electrical wiring and heating systems and improvements to multi-storey flats and sheltered housing. Smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms will also continue to be upgraded as part of a programme to meet the Scottish Government's new standards which come into effect in February 2021.