Renfrewshire embarks on £40m roads programme

Every community in the area set to benefit from the first set of roads and footways to be improved, said the council.

The £40m investment programme is being delivered over a five-year period as part of what is described as Renfrewshire's biggest-ever sustained investment in its roads network, with more than £8m set to be invested in 2019/20.

More than 125 roads will see improvements undertaken in the forthcoming year, with 95 benefiting from carriageway resurfacing and a further 31 receiving initial work ahead of future resurfacing.

The programme also includes work to improve 57 footways across Renfrewshire.

Councillor Cathy McEwan, convener of Renfrewshire Council's infrastructure, land and environment policy board, said: "We've made the largest-ever investment in our roads network as, through speaking to our communities, we recognised it was a key priority for local people.

"More than £37 million will be invested in the first four years of the programme to make immediate changes to the quality of our roads and footways and ensure their safety for our road users.

"We'll continue to review all roads across Renfrewshire through our ongoing inspection programme and where resurfacing works not part of the 2019/20 programme are identified, they will be captured on a priority basis in future years."

The resurfacing work will be complemented by an ongoing programme of pothole repairs which will focus on long-lasting repairs, as well as repairing any other potholes identified when attending the reported area.