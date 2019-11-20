Renton school campus gets green light

The campus, which will be built on the current grounds of the school, will include a new Renton Primary School, a new language and communication unit and a new Riverside Early Learning and Childcare Centre.

Children will have increased space for playing outside, with classrooms linking to outdoor areas on each floor of the new three-storey building,

In addition, a new multi-use sports pitch and playground area will be built on the site of the current school, which will be demolished once the new building is complete.

The plans were submitted to West Dunbartonshire Council’s Planning authority following pre-application discussion including a number of public engagement drop in sessions, in which parents, carers and residents were invited to give their feedback. They were put before members of the council’s planning committee yesterday.

Materials used in the construction will be chosen to blend in with the village’s Category A listed Smollet Monument and the B-listed War Memorial situated close to the site.

Chief planning officer Pamela Clifford said: “I welcome the committee’s decision to approve these plans. When complete this will be a modern, purpose-built campus, with the capability increase outdoor learning, support more children with additional needs and also address the future needs of the area.”

