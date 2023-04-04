Reorganisation at Sir Robert McAlpine

The reorganisation, driven by a quest for improved efficiency, will result in a 2.5% headcount reduction, the company said, which means approximately 50 job losses.

McAlpine is prioritising sectors where it has been most successful, it says, including healthcare, commercial offices, industrial, as well as the heritage and complex schemes delivered by its Major & Special Projects team.

It also plans to grow the rail, transport and nuclear divisions of its civil engineering business.

The changes take effect from 1st May 2023.

Chief executive Paul Hamer said: “We have been proudly building Britain’s future heritage since 1869, and, throughout our history, have successfully overcome obstacles by remaining agile and adapting to evolving market conditions.

“The challenges that the industry is currently facing are exceptional and unprecedented. In this turbulent market, we owe it to our people and our clients to carefully consider how we apply our focus and expertise over the coming years to seize the opportunities that will support us to thrive.

“These changes are needed to enhance our operational agility. They mean we can move rapidly whilst generating improved efficiency and productivity. This does unfortunately result in a small number of roles becoming redundant, which is a difficult but necessary decision.

“This strategy provides the momentum to take Sir Robert McAlpine successfully into the next 150 years. It enables us to build on our existing strengths and realise our full potential.

“We want to be renowned for our work with clients and communities as we construct a better world for future generations.”

