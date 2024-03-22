Repeat business for Kori

CGI of the Milton Keynes care home that Kori Construction will build

Corby-based Kori Construction has been appointed to a £12.2m scheme that will see of a former Milton Keynes fire station site turned into a care home.

Kori was awarded the contract by Porthaven Care Homes after being appointed to a similar project for the client in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

Demolition of the former fire station building, which has stood empty since 2020 when the fire service was relocated to West Ashland, has already been completed.

It will be replaced by a four-storey, 75-bed care home for old people and those living with dementia.

Work to prepare the site began in November 2023 and the development will take around 18 months to complete.

Kori Construction managing director Jordan Connachie emphasised the ecological credentials of the project. “The construction techniques we will be employing will lead to 19% reduction carbon emissions compared to traditional construction methods,” he said, “and the care home will meet 20% of its energy requirements from renewable sources.

“This, alongside ecological enhancements and improvements to biodiversity, demonstrates how Porthaven is delivering for people and the environment.”

