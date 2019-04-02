Report makes business case for Thai hyperloop

The pre-feasibility study is for a TransPod hyperloop line from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, with an extension to Phuket. It says that the system would result in an economic rate of return (ERR) of 13.78% for five years of construction and 30 years of operation and an increase in gross domestic product (GDP) of 4.7%.

The company presented the results in partnership with the leader of Thailand’s national Future Forward Party, with a joint goal to advance the country’s infrastructure and elevate its position as a regional leader in tech innovation.

Other benefits of the line claimed in pre-feasibility study include a eduction in carbon emissions of 1.2 million tonnes per year, annual savings on travel time of 200 million hours and a reduction of 16,000 road traffic fatalities per year. Thailand has 24,000 road traffic fatalities a year and the world’s second-highest rate of fatalities.

Sebastien Gendron, co-founder and CEO, TransPod, said: “The results of the pre-feasibility study are incredibly promising and demonstrate enormous potential for significant improvements to Thailand’s economy as well as the daily lives of its citizens. By engaging TransPod to support the development in the Bangkok – Chiang Mai – Phuket corridor, the Future Forward Party could leverage our key innovations designed to drastically reduce costs, increase reliability, and improve operational performance.”

“Thailand is about to enter a pivotal phase of economic and social development, and we are excited about the results of TransPod’s pre-feasibility study,” said Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Future Forward Party. “We see a great deal of opportunity for Thailand to embrace TransPod’s innovative technology to strengthen our position as a leader in Southeast Asia and beyond.”