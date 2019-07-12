Rescue specialist Alan Lovell is new Interserve chairman

Alan Lovell takes over on 15th July from Glyn Barker, who has served three years as chairman of Interserve, seeing its transition from public listed company through near collapse into the ownership of its lending banks.

Mr Lovell has a history of being called in by banks to run, or help, distressed companies. He generally does not get calls from companies doing well – only those needing his turnaround talents. He was chief executive of Conder, Costain and Jarvis; his non-executive appointments have included Carillion, Safestyle and now Interserve.

At Carillion his appointment to the board was perhaps too late to have significant impact, coming as it did just two months before the company filed for insolvency.

Interserve chief executive Debbie White said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Glyn for his service as chairman of Interserve. His leadership of the board and valuable counsel has been vital during a period of significant challenge and change for the group.

“We are delighted to welcome Alan to Interserve. He brings a wealth of experience and has a strong track record of business improvement and transformation.”

Alan Lovell said: “I am pleased to be joining Interserve at this exciting time. I look forward to working with the board, and with Debbie White and her executive team, to continue delivering Interserve’s transformation and to capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead for the group as a best-in-class partner to the public and private sector.

“It is a privilege to succeed Glyn, who during his time at Interserve has made a tremendous contribution to the group. I wish him the very best for the future."

