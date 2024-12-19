Residents move into UK’s ‘most energy-efficient homes’

'Zero bills' homes at Nexa Fields – zero energy bills, that is. You still have to pay council tax, water bills, TV licence etc

Nexa Fields is a Verto Homes development of just six homes in Exeter, built for housing association Sovereign Network Group (SNG) in collaboration with Octopus Energy.

These homes are claimed to be the most energy-efficient in the UK. Each property has an A-rated energy performance certificate (EPC) with a score of 129 – currently the highest in the UK.

This makes their homes eligible for Octopus Energy's ‘zero bills’ initiative, which allows customers to move into homes that are fully kitted out with a heat pump, battery and solar panels with no energy bills guaranteed for five years.

SNG has ambitions to deliver 25,000 new homes of this standard over the next 10 years while Octopus Energy aims to deliver 100,000 ‘zero bills’ homes by 2030, having already rolled out the initiative in Germany and New Zealand, as well as the UK.

SNG chief investment and development officer Tom Titherington said: “Seeing our customers move into their new homes is always fantastic and knowing that these are the first social housing customers to enjoy zero energy bills adds to our confidence we’re delivering the standard of homes needed for people to thrive over generations.”

Verto Homes co-founder Tom Carr added: “At Verto Homes, we are deeply committed to building homes that are not just beautifully designed and of exceptional quality, but that also put sustainability at their very core.

“We are immensely proud of Nexa Fields, the UK’s first fully ‘zero bills’ community. Seeing the first residents move in is an incredibly rewarding moment for us, and we wish them every success in their new homes.”

