Residents pick Hill for Tower Hamlets estate regeneration

Teviot Estate residents study the plans

Poplar Housing & Regeneration Community Association (HARCA) has appointed Hill as joint venture partner to for the east London scheme, which could include more than 2,500 new homes as well as new open spaces, shops and community facilities.

Hill was effectively selected by the residents themselves. On an 81% turnout, 86% of residents backed proposals for regenerating the estate in a ballot last year. Since then, a steering group of residents and an independent advisor have led the procurement process to select a preferred developer from five initial bidders.

Paul Mancrief, resident steering group member, said: “As I have been part of an active community for over 45 years, I naturally got involved in the process of selecting a joint development partner to build a new Teviot Estate, ensuring the community voice is heard with aspirations and ideas towards a positive built outcome. Hill were found to be very knowledgeable with regard to the area, the issues Teviot currently faces and were full of practical ways to overcome them both now and in the future.”

Poplar HARCA chief executive Steve Stride said: “Hill demonstrated a complete alignment with the community and our vision for the Teviot regeneration to be a ‘best in class’ exemplar for urban regeneration, putting residents and stakeholders at its heart.

“Hill provided an exceptional social value offer and illustrated a well thought through and realistic commercial bid, which balanced pragmatism with some exciting innovations and opportunities. We’re confident this partnership will leave a positive legacy for those living and working in east London.”

Hill chief executive Andy Hill said: “The residents’ ambitions will be at the heart of the plans, and we will bolster these aspirations with our extensive experience in creating thriving new communities and successful placemaking. The regeneration will boost the local economy by creating a transformed destination for east London and contribute positive social value, bringing pride and vibrancy to the area for existing and future residents.”

Poplar HARCA and Hill, in consultation with the residents steering group, will now appoint a master planner in early 2021. A planning application to the local authority is expected to be finalised in mid-late 2022.

Architect's impression of what Teviot Estate could become

