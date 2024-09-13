Restoration work begins on Edinburgh’s Jenners building

Photo of the Jenners building by Alistair Leith

Jenners department store on Edinburgh’s Princes Street closed four years ago. Now, the Victorian, Category A-listed structure is being restored.

The building is owned by AAA United, a real estate company owned by Danish retail billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen.

The development, led by David Chipperfield Architects, encompasses 17,500 square metres across 10 floors. The plans include the restoration of the building’s atrium. The upper floors will house a 90-room boutique hotel, along with café, bar and restaurant spaces.

After months of strip out work, Graham has now been appointed to carry out the shell and core works for the

Gary Holmes, regional managing director at Graham Building North, said: "Edinburgh is a globally renowned city with a thriving hotel and leisure sector that draws visitors from around the world. It is exciting to see such an ambitious development taking shape, marking a new chapter for one of Edinburgh’s most iconic buildings.

“Our team’s expertise will ensure a sensitive restoration as we work to bring the new vision for this landmark to life.”

CGI c/o David Chipperfield Architects

